Real Talk Drives Real Change fully charged by Chevrolet is coming to Atlanta and we’re tackling justice reform and asking the question “Is voting the greatest form of activism?”

This conversation of great minds featuring Nse Ufot, Mysonne the General and more is followed by a live performance on Sunday, July 24th in the Sidney Marcus Auditorium at the Georgia World Congress Center Register to win your seat to this iconic event here!