Calling All Ringers: Amazon Studios’ Long Awaited TV Series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Looks Promising

Exciting news for Ringers around the world! A brand-new teaser trailer for Amazon Studios’ long-awaited tv series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was released today. Watch the latest trailer inside.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an epic and ambitious telling of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth

The recent teaser trailer is a 2 minute, 30 second snippet diving deeper into the series adaptation, and it gives fans a first-look at some of Tolkien’s legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenor. As expected, a new legend begins with action, battle and conquest. From the looks of the trailer, the series is an action-packed drama with extreme cinematic appeal.

The characters featured are Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Additional Númenóreans also recently announced are Kemen (Leon Wadham) and Eärien (Ema Horvath).

Also featured are key cast members Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), the Harfoots Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani), Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) and Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry), The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), the Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan) and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

About the series:

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The first teaser trailer premiered during Super Bowl LVI, in what became the most-watched Super Bowl trailer of all time, with 257 million online views in the first 24 hours of release.

The multi-season drama will launch globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 2, with new episodes released weekly.

Watch the exciting new teaser trailer below:

