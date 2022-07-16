Birthday Bash: Kali Shows Manni Supreme How to Say Her Tag “Kaliiii”

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

We got to give a shoutout to the homie Manni Supreme for holding it down backstage at Birthday Bash ATL!

Kali stopped by to hang out with our boy and give him a brief lesson on how to properly say the name that everybody will be cheering for once she hits the stage.

While we’re sure she’s saving the surprises for her actual set, one thing Kali and the rest of us can surely predict is that her hit song “MMM MMM” will definitely be the crowd pleaser.

Peep our conversation with Kali at Birthday Bash ATL below: