Apple TV+’s Original Comedy Series ‘Central Park’ Set To Return This Fall

Today (July 18), AppleTV+ announced that it’s critically acclaimed comedy series ‘Central Park‘ will be returning for it’s third season!

The hit animated musical comedy series will be back Friday, September 9. From creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard, the 13-episode third season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with three episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Friday thereafter through November 18.

As the third season picks up, Bitsy continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park. Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign with hopes that more people will fall in love with it. Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal.

‘Central Park’ stars a renowned voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman and Stanley Tucci. Kristen Bell will also star in this season in the new role of Abby, Paige’s (Kathryn Hahn) little sister. The list of guest stars lending their voices for this season include ‘The Afterparty’ stars Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz and Zoë Chao; ‘Loot’ star Ron Funches; ‘Hello, Jack’ star Jack McBrayer; as well as Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier and more. The new season will also add over 40 new original songs to the celebrated catalog.

The highly lauded first two seasons of ‘Central Park’ are now streaming on Apple TV+. Since its global debut, the series has been recognized with Emmy Award nominations for stars Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci. The show also has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award nomination in the Outstanding Animated Series category.

Josh Gad and Nora Smith shared executive producers with creator and writer Loren Bouchard. Steven Davis and Kelvin Yu serve as showrunners and also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Will you be tapping in when ‘Central Park’ returns? Let us know in the comments!

