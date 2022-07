Greenbriar Mall Back To School: Free BookBags! [Click Here For More Info]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

JOIN RADIO ONE ATLANTA ON SATURDAY JULY 23 FROM 11AM TO 3PM AT GREENBRIAR MALL AS WE HOST THEY 19TH ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL BASH. THE FIRST 1,000 FAMILIES TO REGISTER BEGGINING AT 11AM

WILL RECEIVE A FREE BOOKBAG FILLED WITH SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR K-12 GRADE STUDENTS TO INCLUDE FREE HAIRCUTS FOR BOYS, FREE DENTAL SCREENINGS, LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, VENDORS, PUPPET SHOW, FACE

PAINTING BALLOON ARTIST, A KIDS ZONE, MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKERS, TONS OF GIVEAWAYS AND MUCH MORE FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY. FOR MORE DETAILS AND BOOK BAG REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS VISIT

SHOPGREENBRIAR.COM

BROUGHT TO YOU BY GREENBRIAR MALL, WORD OF FAITH LOVE CENTER ATLANTA, THE ATLANTA FIRE DEPARTMENT FIRE & RESUE, COLGATE, AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE, ATLANTA BARBER INSTITUTE AND RADIO ONE ATLANTA

