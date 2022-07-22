R&B Duo DVSN Share Provocative New Anthem & Video ‘If I Get Caught’

The critically lauded R&B act dvsn has returned with a bang!

Today (July 22), the duo (comprised of singer Daniel Daley and GRAMMY Award-winning producer Nineteen85) released their provocative, conversation-starting new single ‘If I Get Caught‘ via OVO Sound and Warner Records. Sampling ‘Song Cry‘ from Jay-Z’s legendary 2001 album The Blueprint, ‘If I Get Caught’ spins the hip-hop classic into a moral dilemma about infidelity and its impact on a relationship. The track is accompanied by an equally thought-provoking and compelling new video that you can watch here.

‘If I Get Caught’ is an anthem about the meaning of loyalty and the toll that a breach of trust can place on two lovers. “If I get caught cheating, that don’t mean I don’t love you,” dvsn sing on the chorus. Though it’s sung from the perspective of a man, its themes are universal. The captivating Andy Madeleine directed video showcases Daniel Daley and his best friend Mal embarking on a night out while Daniel’s girlfriend is left at home to her own devices, assuming the worst about what the boys will get into.

“If I Get Caught” marks dvsn’s first release in 2022. In 2021, the duo released a joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, Cheers to the Best Memories. Featuring singles like the slow jam ‘Memories‘ and the late Mac Miller-assisted ‘I Believed It,’ the album received praise from outlets like VIBE, The New Yorker, RESPECT Magazine, Complex, and Rolling Stone. Since then dvsn have spent most of their time in Atlanta working with mega producer Jermaine Dupri, who produced ‘If I Get Caught’ along with Bryan Michael Cox. Earlier this week, Jermaine Dupri shared Jay-Z’s reaction to hearing the song.

Last January, dvsn released Amusing Her Feelings, the deluxe version of 2020’s A Muse In Her Feelings, with 4 new songs. A Muse, the duo’s second album on OVO Sound, boasted an all-star cast of collaborators including Future, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Popcaan, Buju Banton, Summer Walker, Jessie Reyez, Snoh Aalegra, Ty Dolla $ign, and Shantel May. It peaked at #5 on the US Top R&B Albums Chart and garnered more than 349 million streams, bringing their total past 1.7 billion streams. That number is sure to increase with “If I Get Caught,” a song that promises to spark a cultural conversation—and introduce even more fans to their thoughtful, intricate, and introspective songs.

Are y’all rocking with ‘If I Get Caught?’ Be sure to hop in the comments and let us know what you think of the track and video!

