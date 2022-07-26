Summer Gets Hotter With New Clip From ‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation’

Summer just got hotter!

Yesterday (July 25), we got a new clip and the poster for ‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation,’ the all-new animated special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group premiering August 5, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. The clip, which debuted Sunday (July 24) at LEGO’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, and the all-new poster, highlight the newest entry in the popular signature branded cross-saga storytelling series which is set shortly after the events of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ and features the voices of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and returning cast members from previous “LEGO Star Wars” specials.

Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn’s plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.

You can watch the clip below.

‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation’ features the voices of: ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic as Vic Vankoh; Yvette Nicole Brown as Colvett Valeria; Thomas Lennon as Wick Cooper; Paul F. Tompkins as Rad; Dee Bradley Baker as Boba Fett; Ashly Burch as the Tour Droid; Kyliegh Curran as Sidero; Anthony Daniels as C-3PO; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Allie Feder as Sy Snootles; Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker; Ross Marquand as Han Solo; Omar Miller as Finn; Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt; Matt Sloan as Darth Vader; James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi; Kelly Marie Tran as Rose; Helen Sadler as Rey Skywalker; Billy Dee Williams as Lando (Holovid); Matthew Wood as Ben Solo; and Shelby Young as Leia Organa.

David Shayne was the writer and executive producer of the film while Ken Cunningham directed. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, Keith Malone and Jennifer Twiner Mccarron served as executive producers. The film was produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.

Let us know what you think about the clip in the comments and be sure to tune in when ‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation’ debuts August 5 on Disney+.

Summer Gets Hotter With New Clip From ‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation’ was originally published on globalgrind.com