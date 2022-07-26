‘Nope’ Star Steven Yeun Explains Weird Gordy Subplot In Exclusive Interview

Jordan Peele’s latest horror and sci-fi film, Nope, debuts at $44 million at the box office, becoming the best record for an original film since Peele’s successful film release for Us in 2019. We spoke with the cast about working alongside Peele, and Steven Yeun gives us an inside scoop on the strange Gordy the monkey subplot in an exclusive interview.

The UFO-focused horror film starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Yeun, and Peele proves that he is one of Hollywood’s most impressive directors. Peele’s ability to consistently attract audiences into cinemas with his elusive filmmaking is inspiring. The $44 million Nope launch fell a little short of Peele’s previous film Us, which opened with a whopping $71.1 million in April 2019. Still, it remains the best original film opening since then, beating Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood’s $41 million. It is also the best debut since the pandemic, by a significant margin, beating The Lost City’s $30.5 million. Universal is having a great year between the record-breaking Nope debut, Minions: Rise of Gru, The Black Phone, and Jurassic World Dominion, becoming the weekend’s top ten domestic grossers.

Breaking Bad star Yeun is no stranger to sci-fi and otherworldly beings. He talks to us about what attracted him to his role as Ricky “Jupe” Park in Nope, if he would rather face aliens or zombies, and how Gordy fit into his storyline and the overall film.

Not to worry about any spoilers, because Yeun was not able to go into grave detail about Jupe and Gordy’s shared subplot with the Haywoods. When asked about how his storyline aligned with the main plot, Yeun answers, “There are many layers. We could go on for hours and hours.”

While some fans have shared that they are happy supporting Peele’s latest film and adding to his record-breaking box office numbers, we are all still left with many questions.

Hopefully, fans can find some answers with Yeun’s response in our exclusive interview. Check it out above and comment your thoughts on Nope below.

‘Nope’ Star Steven Yeun Explains Weird Gordy Subplot In Exclusive Interview was originally published on globalgrind.com