Asking For Her Friend: My Man Left Me On The Plane To Sit In First Class

Let’s talk about it! Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Alyssa who says her man left her on the plane in coach while he was wined and dined in first class!

She says they were headed on a baecation when the flight attendant offered him one seat in first class due to availability and he actually took it! She says the move made her look at the entire relationship from a different lens and nearly ruined the trip! Listen below.

Is Alyssa doing too much or is she warranted in feeling this way? Hear what the Hustlers’ had to say then let us know in the comments!

