A brand new episode of “Hot Ones” debuted today featuring three-time Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, Lizzo. The 23-minute interview is entertaining as Lizzo discusses her music over extremely hot, plant-based chicken. Check out the interview inside.

Lizzo starts the interview with host Sean Evans, discussing reshaping the sound of music in 2022. She also reminisces on her early days of rapping, and even drops a few beats throughout the episode, all while eating chicken wings that gradually get hotter and hotter.

The Houston singer has been a vegetarian for more than a decade, and she recently went completely vegan in June 2020. So the “Hot Ones” team put together an entrée of Daring’s plant-based chicken with an assortment of spicy hot sauces.

Daring is a celebrity-loved brand, backed by celebs such as Drake, Kourtney Kardashian/Travis Barker (check out their campaign from June), KYGO, and Naomi Osaka.

Lizzo goes through each round of hot sauces in a hot pink Yitty outfit with the wig to match. She also noted that a major goal of hers was to make it through all 10 sauces.

The official video description reads:

Lizzo is a three-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter, and it’s likely she’ll be adding a few more of those trophies to the mantle with her latest album, Special. But how is she with spicy food? Find out as the “About Damn Time” hitmaker takes on the wings of death and discusses music theory, red-carpet fashion, Coldplay, and so much more.

See if Lizzo can mark her Hot Ones goal off her list in the special interview below:

Watch: Lizzo Reminisces On Her Underground Rapping Days In A New Episode of “Hot Ones” was originally published on globalgrind.com