A throwback photo of artist Saucy Santana posed with legendary rap group The Clipse is making its rounds on social media. The viral photo has even landed in the inbox of one half of the group, Pusha T. Check out the exchange inside.

It’s a full circle moment for a young Saucy Santana. In the photo, the 28-year-old rapper appears to be a pre-teen, smiling in his 90’s outfit with members of The Clipse. The now viral tweet has garnered over 900 retweets since it was posted yesterday (August 11). The throwback picture was shared with the caption, “Saucy Santana with The Clipse and his stepdad who was a bodyguard.”

The tweet suggests that Santana’s stepdad coordinated the photo moment for him. His stepdad was bodyguard at the time, and a young Santana looks delighted to be in the presence of one of the biggest groups in Hip Hop music during that time.

One fan quote tweeted the original saying, “Prrrr, what happened to that gworl.” A nod to Santana’s common phrases noted within his raps and his interviews.

The message landed in rapper and The Clipse group member, Pusha T’s inbox thanks to strategist and entrepreneur, Karen Civil, having her ears to the streets. She posted a screenshot of her conversation with Pusha T sharing the tweet saying, “This is a full circle moment.” Pusha T responds by saying, “Wow… that’s dope.”

Full Circle Moment: Viral Throwback Photo Of A Young Saucy Santana Cheesing Alongside The Clipse Lands In Pusha T’s Inbox was originally published on globalgrind.com