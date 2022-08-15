HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta Black Radio Stations Come Together Again for Black Radio United For The Vote

ATLANTA – August 12, 2022 – After the success of the 2020 program, several of Atlanta’s Black Radio stations have teamed up once again with the common goals of voter education and mobilization in advance of the November 2022 election.

In 2020, Atlanta made national news regarding voter suppression during the past primary election, several Black Radio Program Directors got together to discuss how they could create positive changes as they look toward the future. The group created Black Radio United For The Vote. Now, as Georgia votes for Governor, Secretary of State and a Senate seat, Black Radio stations are coming together to continue to increase voter turnout.

This initiative includes KISS 104.1 (WALR/Cox Media Group), V103 (WVEE/Audacy), 1380 News & Talk WAOK (WAOK-AM/Audacy), Majic 107.5/97.5 (WAMJ/WUMJ/UrbanOne), Hot 107.9 (WHTA/UrbanOne), Praise 102.5 (WPZE/UrbanOne), Classix 102.9 (WAMJ-HD2/ UrbanOne), Streetz 94.5 (WWSZ/Core Radio Group) and NPR affiliate Jazz 91.9 (WCLK/Clark Atlanta University).

The goal of Black Radio United For The Vote is to educate and mobilize black voters across metro Atlanta, and to get them to the polls in the coming election on November 8. On August 15, the participating radio stations will dedicate their on-air programming to educate, inform and inspire Atlanta’s black community on important topics such as candidates on the ballot, political platforms, local ballot measures and more.

All radio stations will encourage eligible voters to visit BlackRadioUnited.com for up-to-date information on registration deadlines, early voting, and other information all in one place.

“Black Radio United for the Vote comes together again to educate and mobilize our communities for the upcoming November elections. Nowhere else in the country has Black Radio made such an impact on the decisions our communities have made, since the presidential election in Atlanta. Georgia. KISS 104.1 is honored to be part of this movement.” – Terri Avery, Director of Branding and Programming, KISS 104.1/CMG Atlanta

“Audacy Atlanta, V-103 and 1380 WAOK are pleased to partner with the Black Radio United for the Vote Initiative as we continue to provide education and information to our community on the voting process. It is important that all in our country and communities know how to vote, when to vote and where to vote as all of us as citizens, have a fundamental obligation to exercise our right to vote.” – Rick Caffey, SVP/Market Manager, Audacy Atlanta

“It is an honor to be able to team up once again with our fellow broadcasters to serve the best interests of communities of color thru-out the Atlanta metropolitan area.” – Derek Harper, Operations Manager, UrbanOne Atlanta

“Every election is important but what’s just as important is an informed and motivated electorate. This initiative by Black Radio United is designed to ensure our listeners are properly equipped with the knowledge they need in terms of changes in election laws, as well as, knowing where the candidates stand on issues that will affect their everyday lives. It’s our responsibility as broadcasters to provide that information, so they can make informed decisions.” – David Linton, Program Director, NPR affiliate Jazz 91.9 (WCLK/Clark Atlanta University)

“The change starts with us making our voice heard and exercising our right to vote is our right actually a responsibility, don’t complain if you not going to vote.” – Solo, Program Director/Promotion Director, Core Radio Group/Streetz 94.5

More information can be found at BlackRadioUnited.com.