Kenny Mason Returns With ‘Pup Pack EP’ Via RCA Records

Breakout Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason returns with his new PUP PACK EP out today via RCA Records! Click here to listen.

The three-track bundle includes ‘Dip!’ featuring DavidTheTragic, ‘Halloween’ and ‘Get An Idea,’ which has a video accompanying it that you can watch below. This latest drop comes on the heels of Kenny’s single ‘Stick,’ a Dreamville collaboration with J. Cole, JID and Sheck Wes from the D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The ‘Stick‘ visual, which has already racked up over 2 million views in under a month, featured Kenny alongside the other artists on the track.

Recently, Kenny has been on the festival circuit with sets at Rolling Loud, Wireless Festival, Bonnaroo and more, in addition to making surprise appearances at Coachella on JID’s set and Governor’s Ball on J. Cole’s set.

Kenny first broke out in the rap scene in 2019 with his buzzing single ‘Hit,’ which catapulted him from Atlanta’s underground DIY scene to the national spotlight. As Kenny continued to release more music, he became increasingly known for his versatility and unique sound. His bars and genre-bending abilities that incorporate elements of 90’s punk, grunge, hip-hop and more set him apart from the rest.

Kenny MAson has received critical acclaim from press, being included on The FADER, Entertainment Weekly and more in addition to features with Rolling Stone, XXL, VMAN and FLAUNT. His 2019 single ‘G.O.A.T.’ was also featured in season one of HBO’s hit show, Euphoria. Kenny released album Angelic Hoodrat in 2020, followed by the alternative version Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut in 2021. The latter expanded upon the themes he set forth on the original debut album, showcasing his sweeping vocal range and well-earned reputation for stretching beyond the confines of rap. The new project continues the theme of duality inherent within this title, Angelic Hoodrat representing the concepts of light within darkness, beauty within ugliness and hope within despair. Kenny Mason has been working on new music and cultivating his elevation.

Follow him on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify and Soundcloud.

