We’re finally going to get the highly anticipated to 2019’s Knives Out this winter!

It was announced this week that the sequel entitled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery would be hitting Netflix on December 23. The film will also be available in select theaters on a date later to be announced. Before that, the film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Although the specific plot details haven’t been disclosed yet, we do know for sure that Daniel Craig will be returning as Benoit Blanc. In this sequel, the supremely intelligent Southern private detective will investigate a completely separate mystery from the the original film in Greece. Along with Craig, director and writer Rian Johnson returns.

For Glass Onion, Johnson went all out and recruited an all star cast. The film stars Edward Norton (American History X, The Incredible Hulk), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures, Harriet), Kathryn Hahn (We’re the Millers, Bad Moms), Leslie Odom Jr.(Red Tails, The Many Saints of Newark), Jessica Henwick (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Gray Man), Madelyn Cline (This Is the Night), Kate Hudson (How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars) and Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune).

On top of writing and directing the film, Rian Johnson also produced the film alongside Ram Bergman (who also produced Knives Out with him). Tom Karnowski served as the executive producer for the mystery film.

Along with the announcement of the release date, Netflix also shared a couple first look photos. Check them out below!

Stay tuned for the trailer which is sure to be dropping really soon!

Daniel Craig Returns In Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ was originally published on globalgrind.com