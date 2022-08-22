We Don’t Raq With Rats: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Episode 2 Recap

Last week’s episode of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan‘ ended and immediately left us wanting to hear the conversation that was about to ensue between Raq (Patina Miller) and Detective Howard (Omar Epps). This week’s episode gave us exactly what we were hoping for in the first scene. Howard dropped two bombs on the leader of the Thomas family. The first was that he knows that Kanan (Mekai Curtis) is the person who shot him. Yes, this means Howard was definitely lying to all of the other cops about having amnesia. He goes on to tell Raq that he won’t turn Kanan in. Instead, he wants to use his second chance at life to be a better man and get to know his son. Detective Howard feels like he has given Raq more than enough time to tell Kanan the truth and since she hasn’t, he’s going to do it himself.

The other bomb Detective Howard dropped was that the Thomas organization had a snitch in it. He discloses that he seen Scrappy (Ade Chike Torbert) at the precinct and that he’s working with them now. If Raq wasn’t already shook by the news that Howard remembered what happened the night he got shot, she surely was when she heard about one of her most loyal soldiers allegedly turning on her and her family. Raq brought the information to her brothers and tasked Marvin (London Brown) with finding out all he could about Scrappy and his doings. Before this though, they all had a sit-down with their newest employee, Worrell (John Clay III). Despite his history with Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays), both sides come to an agreement and agree to work together. This was to the dismay of Scrappy, who voiced his discontent with Worrell basically being picked over him to Marvin. Marvin let Scrappy vent but also questioned him about his whereabouts the night before. Scrappy lied to Marvin and told him that he was helping a family member put up a picture. Marvin then went to said cousin’s house to see if what Scrappy was saying held any truth and unfortunately it didn’t. Yet and still, Marvin wasn’t 100% sure that Scrappy was snitching although he knew he was lying about his cousin. Lou Lou didn’t believe one bit that Scrap would turn on them and let Raq know that he wouldn’t be the one to kill him if it came down to it.

This wasn’t the only thing that Lou Lou was dealing with. Jessica (Natalee Linez) reveals that Crown Camacho (Quincy Brown) got her a job in Los Angeles and she was going to be moving from South Jamaica. Meanwhile, her mother has had enough of Famous (Antonio Ortiz) and his shenanigans after catching him with a woman in her house. She kicked him out and told him that he must find another place to stay. Kanan reluctantly agrees to help Famous try to sell his mixtapes so he can have money to pay for a room somewhere. While they’re in front of the bodega, they’re aggressively approached by cops who throw all of the tapes on the ground before letting them go. For a quick second, we see Kanan almost react in a way that surely would’ve gotten him in serious trouble but quickly decides against it.

Inside the bodega, it’s brought to Raq’s attention that rats have been shredding her money. This leads her to look into purchasing a high-end home. She legit is looking to expand and this move in the works solidifies that (along with the fact that she is legit recruiting members of Unique’s crew). After being released from jail at the end of the last episode, Unique (Joey Bada$$) is down bad. He has been hiding out at his girlfriend’s mother house. It hits him hard when he realizes that Raq has put him in a very tough spot. He no longer has any friends in the neighborhood, his business has been ramshacked and raided and his former supplier Deen (Lawrence Gilliard Jr.) doesn’t want to work with him anymore, specifically to avoid any conflict with Raq. The toughest blow delivered was when Worrell, who was once his right hand man, came and let him know that he would no longer be running with him. Unique was livid when he realized that Worrell was going to be in Raq’s crew now. He surely won’t forget this moving forward and it’ll be interesting to see how he bounces back.

Elsewhere, we find Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) taking another huge step in trying to make amends with her long lost mother Kenya (LeToya Luckett). Detective Burke (Stanley Caswell) gave Juke Kenya’s address after quickly briefing her on what her mother has been up to in the time since the last time the two were together. Juke goes to the address and camps outside and catches a glimpse of Kenya leaving her house. Detective Burke’s relationship with Juke could eventually come back to haunt her. Before linking with Juke to give her Kenya’s information, she was in hot water at work. Nicole’s mother was back and yet again, still looking for some type of justice for her daughter’s death. She spoke to the new captain and felt that Burke should be punished for her involvement in letting Juke go last season. The captain defends Burke while Nicole’s mother is still there. As soon as she left, he berated Burke and made it clear that he felt that she should’ve kept herself out of it completely. While Burke helped Juke in her search for her mother, Juke’s father also was in search of something too, some form of peace. Marvin is forced to go to his anger management classes even though he didn’t necessarily expect to have to. Eventually, it seems like he’ll open up to the instructor which could be very good for him. One more introduction we got this episode was Zisa’s manager, Cartier ‘Duns’ Fareed. Despite Crown’s objections, Lou Lou decided to enter a one-single deal with him.

If there is one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that snitches or even assumed snitches for that matter, don’t have happy endings in the Power Universe. The consequence is usually always death and that didn’t change this episode. Lou Lou and Marvin take Scrap to one of the new locations the family will be working at. The whole ride there, Scrap is letting them know that they’re making the right choice by letting him run the new spot. Both brothers are awkwardly quiet, especially towards someone they’ve known forever. Once they’re inside the building, Scrappy is overjoyed with the opportunity that he seems to be given. That joy quickly turns into despair. Without any questions asked, Raq appears and shoots Scrappy right in the temple. Lou Lou turns his head and walks out as it’s happening and Marvin sheds a tear. Raq has a sinister look on her face the whole time.

What a huge loss right? Now going into the third episode, we must ask…did Raq make a mistake? Was Scrappy really the snitch, or is it his mother? How will Detective Howard break the news to Kanan that he’s his father? How will it change Raq and Kanan’s relationship? Will Juke approach her mother? If so, how will it go? Will it make Marvin angry that Juke is searching for her mother? What’s Lou Lou’s mindset when it comes to Crown and Bulletproof Records now that he knows about him and Jessica? What’s next for Unique? What will he do to bounce back? How will Worrell fit in with the Thomas organization?

Two episodes down and we’re already getting into the nitty gritty stuff. Drop your thoughts on the second episode and your predictions for the next one in the comments and also.

