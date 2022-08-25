‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira’s Abrupt Exit Leaves Fans Disappointed

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira reveals she will not be returning to the hit HBO drama series for its upcoming third season. She shares a heartfelt post on her personal Instagram with the news of her departure.

The actor who portrays Kat Hernandez on the show revealed that she will make her swift exit. In a story post on her personal Instagram account, Ferreira shares:

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

The reason for Ferreira’s departure is unknown. Many Euphoria fans realized that her character (a fan favorite from the first season) was given a very narrow storyline in the last season.

Rumors previously sprawled the Internet that Ferreira and show creator Sam Levinson had some differences about her character’s arc, which explains Kat’s limited character development and Ferreira exiting stage left.

Fans can only wonder what may have happened with the adored actress and wish her well in her next venture. Ferreira has recently appeared as a YSL beauty partner in stunning photos showing off their Nu Bare Look Tint.

We expect to see the talented entertainer back on our tv screens sooner than later.

It is a grave disappointment to fans of Barbie’s character. Kat left an imprint on fans since the inception of Euphoria with her bold, fearless self-love and representations of body positivity in media. It was beautiful to watch Kat’s evolution through her sexual liberation and proved to be an empowering journey for fans everywhere.

So, what could possibly be next for Season 3 of Euphoria?

Le sigh. Kat will be missed! Comment your favorite Kat moments from the show below.

‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira’s Abrupt Exit Leaves Fans Disappointed was originally published on globalgrind.com