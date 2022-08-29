Lil Nas X Brings His Unique Style To YSL As Their New Beauty Brand Ambassador

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X is gearing up to bring his unique style to YSL Beauty as their new U.S. Brand Ambassador.

According to the brand, the buzzing partnership will show customers the “transformative power of beauty” and the importance of “independent self-expression for individuals and communities driven to change the world alongside YSL.”

Additionally, the fashion house said that the “Industry Baby” crooner made a perfect fit for the collaboration given their shared values on “passion, creativity,” and fearlessness when bending the norms in fashion and beauty.

In a statement, the “Old Town Road” hitmaker gushed about the opportunity, telling fans:

“It’s been a lot of fun working on this campaign with YSL Beauté — they’re such an iconic brand, and I’m happy to be a part of something so unique and groundbreaking in the beauty world. Shout out to YSL for embracing me and my campness and inspiring change for the next generation of beauty.”

Here’s what to expect

Under his new role, Lil Nas X will be the face of some of the brand’s buzzing campaigns like the Rouge Pur Couture: The Bold, a long-lasting, high-pigment lipstick, and the Lash Clash Mascara. The Grammy award-winner will also help to promote YSL’s widely popular men’s fragrance, Y.

Be on the lookout for new music, too, because according to PEOPLE, the rap star is expected to drop an unreleased track very soon that will align with his new band ambassador gig.

On Instagram, YSL has already given fans a sneak peek of what’s to come from the new collab. Campaign photographs from the fashion house picture the 23-year-old star standing in the middle of a desert with his muscly physique on full display.

In one photo, the rapper and singer donned a glittery cobalt blue eye shadow that accentuated his rich melanated skin. He also fearlessly rocked a tinted pink lipgloss and Black matte nails along with a fitted leather ensemble.

Congrats to Lil Nas X! Are you excited about this partnership? Tell us down below!

DON’T MISS…

Lil Nas X Rocks A Braided Updo On The Cover Of NYT Magazine

Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About Lil Nas X’s Grammy Outfit? Sir, Worry About You.

Lil Nas X Brings His Unique Style To YSL As Their New Beauty Brand Ambassador was originally published on hellobeautiful.com