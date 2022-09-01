Megan Thee Stallion Introduces Twerking To The MCU

Megan Thee Stallion has been winning all year and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop anytime soon.

On her birthday (February 15), Megan announced the launching of a nonprofit, the Pete and Thomas Foundation, in honor of her late mother and father Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr. The foundation seeks to help underserved communities in Houston, Texas and beyond with education, housing, and health and wellness needs. In March, she made history by becoming only the 2nd female rapper to perform at the Academy Awards (Queen Latifah was the first). The Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner honored Megan for her philanthropic and humanitarian efforts for the Houston people by proclaiming May 2 Megan Thee Stallion Day in Houston, Texas, which falls on the same day as her grandmother and late mother’s birthday. She received an honorary key to the City of Houston, a symbolic cowboy hat and belt buckle. A few weeks back (August 12), she released her second studio album Traumazine and received great reviews. She also sat down with City Girls member Yung Miami on her podcast ‘Caresha Please‘ for an epic interview last week.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the 27 year-old was now officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Although we didn’t get too many specifics, it was revealed that she would be featured on Disney+ and Marvel Studio’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.’ Lucky for us, we didn’t have to wait long to see Tina Snow make her highly anticipated appearance. Megan appeared in a mid-credit scene alongside the star of the show Tatiana Maslany in Episode 3 which was entitled ‘The People vs. Emil Blonsky’. The two can be seen twerking together with Megan’s hit ‘Body’ playing in the background. Check out the scene and Megan expressing her gratitude for it below.

Director Kat Coiro says that the cameo was an absolute necessity, added in special for the star of the show. “Tatiana is the world’s biggest Megan Thee Stallion fan, so she was just vibrating with excitement,” Coiro told Polygon. “We actually added that dancing scene so that Tatiana could have a scene with Megan, which is where we learned that Tatiana is an amazing twerker.”

Megan is becoming very familiar with being in front of the camera lenses, even when she’s not performing hits on stage. She also recently had a a guest spot on the critically acclaimed Starz show ‘P-Valley.’ On top of that, she has an upcoming role in F*cking Identical Twins, an A24 musical comedy.

Fans couldn’t help but to share their excitement from seeing the Hot Girl Coach on their screens in such an epic scene.

Let us know what you think about Megan’s surprise cameo in the comments!

Megan Thee Stallion Introduces Twerking To The MCU was originally published on globalgrind.com