Geez! Is it THAT easy? I’m not knocking Toni’s hustle, but it seems like EVERYBODY is getting a reality show these days! Click MORE to read the details on Toni Braxton’s reality show that will air on Bravo this year!

‘Braxton Family Values’ debuts on Bravo this fall and features the day to day of Toni and her family. No word on whether her soon to be ex-husband will make an appearance, guess we’ll find out in the fall!

