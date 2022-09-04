Trending
Gaten Talks New Single Hummin And How The Flip Ent Is Taking Over Atlanta and Having The Streets On Lock.

Gaten of The Flip Ent formerly known as QuickFlip Ent stops by Hot 107.9 with Radio God Stu to talk about new single Hummin and how The Flip has taken over different sides of Atlanta and unifying the city. Checkout the full interview below:

