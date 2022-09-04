Gaten Talks New Single Hummin And How The Flip Ent Is Taking Over Atlanta and Having The Streets On Lock.

Hot 107.9 Radio Vet “Stu” Brings His talents to Late Nights with his High Energy show “Whats New With Stu”. Focused on pushing the culture forward Stu is known for breaking new artists and music. Make Sure you keep up with Stu on social media follow him on Twitter and Instagram @RadioGodStu.
Gaten of The Flip Ent formerly known as QuickFlip Ent stops by Hot 107.9 with Radio God Stu to talk about new single Hummin and how The Flip has taken over different sides of Atlanta and unifying the city. Checkout the full interview below: