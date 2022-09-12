Kid Cudi’s Upcoming Animated Series ‘Entergalactic’ Paints A Love Story In NYC

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix’s animated series from the mind of Kid Cudi and executive producer Kenya Barris, Enteraglatic, paints a beautiful love story in the city. Watch the official trailer and check out images from the upcoming show inside.

The series follows the lives of two young artists navigating the wild twists and turns of finding love in New York City. Entergalatic stars Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, Macaulay Culkin.

The animations are quite impressive. Each cartoon looks starkly like their celebrity voice, especially Cudi’s, Ty Dolla’s and Williams’ avatars. The nearly two-minute trailer takes fans on a ride through the Entergalactic galaxies under the bright city lights of New York City.

One character warns Cudi’s character, Jabari, that “love is the easiest thing in the world when it happens by accident.” She goes on to say, “but it doesn’t get real until you do it on purpose.”

The series rooted in love ends with the idea that love is the only thing that will save us all.

Entergalatic releases globally September 30th exclusively to Netflix. Kid Cudi’s upcoming album of the same name will also be available on the same date. Be sure to pre-save it here.

Check out the trailer below:

Check out first-look photos from Enteragalatic below:

