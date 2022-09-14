Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Historic Emmy Win From Her Children’s POV

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

By now, fans have seen the 2022 Emmy Awards video of Sheryl Lee Ralph’s inspiring speech, accepting her long-awaited Emmy. The video has been shared across social media, but it’s actually her family’s support that is intensely gratifying to watch. Check out her children Etienne Maurice and Ivy Coco’s reaction to their mom’s Emmy win below.

Oh, what a time it was for Ralph and her family to witness this beautiful moment in her career. Her husband, Senator Vincent Hughes, and children Etienne and Ivy Coco were in attendance to root her on to victory. Ralph’s son Etienne did a wonderful job documenting the entire experience from the prayer before the show to the after party victory dance.

Etienne posted a video of his mom before the Emmy’s, which included a special message for the soon-to-be Emmy winner.

Shortly after that, he shared a post with his family ahead of the event, saying, “A family that prays together, stays together. We love you Mommyyyyyyyy! #emmys2022.”

In just a matter of moments, the world witnessed Ralph’s rousing speech. She sang praises after her historic Emmy win for ‘Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series’ for her performance in Abbott Elementary. The veteran talent then shared a few words of encouragement to the dreamers across the world.

Here’s the viral video of her speech:

Shortly after that, we saw the legendary moment from her children’s point of view. The genuine happiness we see, watching them jump up and down with glee is so pure. How could you not jump up and down too?

Here’s Etienne’s POV:

Ralph’s daughter Ivy Coco’s reaction makes us want to cry. The video has already garnered over 55k views on Instagram and continues to circulate around social media.

Now, Ivy Coco’s POV:

Ralph’s children are destined for their own greatness. Both Etienne and Ivy Coco are responsible for one of LA’s premiere health and wellness platforms, WalkGood LA, where they are leading the charge in healing and restoring Black and Brown bodies alongside their cousin, Marley Rae. We interviewed the three founders back in June 2022 to discuss their beautiful space on International Yoga Day.

It’s no surprise that these loving siblings are the seeds of the beloved Sheryl Lee Ralph. They are forging their own paths in entertainment, fashion and philanthropy. Surely, Mama Ralph is beyond proud.

Shout out to this beautiful family! May they continue to WALK GOOD!

