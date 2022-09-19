Get tickets now Hot 107.9’s Screening of ‘SMILE’ [REGISTER HERE]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Get your tickets now. Click the link: https://gofobo.com/HOT1079SMILE

*Please note: RSVPing does NOT guarantee seats. The theater is over-booked to ensure capacity, and seating is filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are encouraged to arrive early

Screening:

Regal Atlantic Station

Wednesday, September 28

Check – In: 6PM

Movie Start: 7PM

About

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.