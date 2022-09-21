Vic Mensa’s 93 Boyz Cannabis Company Surprises 200 Cars With Free Gas In Chicago

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Chicago rapper, actor, and activist Vic Mensa gives away free gas and pre-rolls to 200 people on the southside of Chicago with his new cannabis brand 93 Boyz. The equity-focused cannabis company is the first of its kind in the state of Illinois, and it is already giving back in a major way.

93 Boyz is the first Black owned and led cannabis company in the state. One of their first community initiatives involved heading back to his hometown – the Southside of Chicago. Vic, with the help of 93 Boyz, pulled up to the BP Gas Station on 47th & Woodlawn around the corner from his mother’s house to surprise 200 cars with $10,000 worth of free gas.

The story was first picked up by TMZ which shared a heartfelt video of an elderly woman explaining how she originally only had $5 to put in her tank and was taken aback by the generosity. The gas giveaway was caught on tape and became a 60 second clip full of showing love and black humor.

“To celebrate the launch of 93BOYZ, the first black cannabis brand in Chicago, we went to the gas station on the block where I grew up and gave away $10,000 of free gas,” Vic says. “At a time when many people are struggling to fill their tank, it felt good to be able to help the community in a real way.”

We previously reported the magnitude of 93 Boyz’ impact to the Chicago community and beyond. As Chicago’s first Black-owned cannabis brand, at the core of 93 Boyz’ mission is a reinvestment in the communities and individuals that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices, and assumptions regarding cannabis consumption, elevating the underserved while also lifting spirits via the headiest product available in the state. Among the community-based initiatives that the brand will be undertaking is a partnership with Books Before Bars, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing books to underserved Illinois prison libraries, providing inmates with potentially transformative resources.

For more information on 93 Boyz initiatives and products, visit the website here.

Vic Mensa’s 93 Boyz Cannabis Company Surprises 200 Cars With Free Gas In Chicago was originally published on globalgrind.com