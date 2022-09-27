I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘This Is Between Ime Udoka & Nia Long’ | Episode 19

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA Season for breaking multiple violations of team policies. Udoka reportedly had an inappropriate consensual relationship with a female team employee, thus cheating on his fiance, actress Nia Long. The Homies dig in the if the suspension was fair and the team’s responsibility in the story reaching the press.

The homies also get into the week in College Football, NFL Upsets and more!

