The following is an urgent warning from Radio One about a scam involving some of its radio station properties. With the advent of social media, these scams are on the rise, and Radio One, an Urban One company, wants its listeners to be educated, advised, and on the alert for these scams.

Here’s how it works: the scammer creates a fake station or personality page, possibly even stealing logos and photos of real stations or personalities without Radio One’s permission. The scammer then reaches out to aspiring artists via social media.

You may get a direct message or phone call about a song contest or about putting your song on air. The message or caller claims to be with a Radio One or other local radio station and says your song will be played on air if you pay a fee. The scammer will then ask you to pay for the airing of your song via an app or a similar instant payment method. That’s when you know it’s a scam. Radio One does not participate in or condone such practices.

Don’t pay a cent! Please know that Radio One does not solicit money in exchange for the airing of any songs.

If you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can file a report at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name was originally published on blackamericaweb.com