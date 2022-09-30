HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues. Over the past 30+ years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals.

During COVID-19, there has been an 82% increase in domestic violence cases and 1 and 4 women have been a victim of domestic violence.

The Alma Domestic Violence Foundation provides a variety of life-saving programs and resources including emergency shelter, food assistance, safety planning, and therapy to survivors of domestic abuse.

To help support the Alma Domestic Violence Foundation and become an ally in the fight to eradicate domestic violence, text GIVE to 678-324-4676 or visit almadvf.org.

In honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, join the Alma Domestic Violence Foundation on October 22nd at Park Tavern Atlanta for the “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” 5K Run/1 Mile. The race begins at 8AM. To register, visit almadvf.org.

