A House Is Not A Home: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Episode 8 Recap

As this season of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ has progressed, we have seen the dynamics of the relationships between parents and their children take center stage. In episode eight, which is titled ‘A House Is Not A Home,’ this trend continues. It is natural for a parent to want to protect their child at all costs and in this episode, we see how that can make things a whole lot more complicated.

After the hit on Toni went left and he accidentally shot and killed Marco Boselli, Dominic barely made it out of the situation alive. This episode began with him getting to the hospital just in the knick of time. Him still being alive is a problem for one person in specific, Marvin (London Brown). Unique (Joey Bada$$) warns him that if Dominic is still alive, there’s a good chance that he’s going to tell Sal (Michael Rispoli) what actually happened. Unique was absolutely correct. Before he had him suffocated in his hospital bed, Sal got the answers to all of the questions he had about the botched hit. After getting the intel, Sal requests a meeting with Raq (Patina Miller). The two disagree on who’s to blame for the death of Marco. Sal wants Marvin dead for his involvement and of course, Raq is not for it at all. She explains that she doesn’t follow the same rules as Sal and doesn’t owe him anything. The conversation was basically pointless since both sides left with the same mindset they came with.

Even with the shenanigans going on with Sal and the Italians, Raq had another issue to tackle. After learning about Kanan’s relationship with Palomar, Raq made her way to her apartment to let her know that whatever they had going on was over. Palomar tries to deny that she had any involvement with Kanan (Mekai Curtis) but Raq sees right through it. Apparently, Kanan isn’t the first underage boy that she’s had relations with. She lets Palomar know that she means business by pulling out a gun on her. Kanan eventually finds out about the run in through Famous (Antonio Ortiz) who just so happened to be watching the whole situation unfold. Kanan is immediately upset and goes over to Palomar’s tp try and smooth things over. It seems as if Raq’s scare tactic worked because Palomar quickly told Kanan that she couldn’t talk to him anymore. Kanan is infuriated at his mother’s actions and his resentment towards her continues to grow. At the new house Raq purchased, the two get into a heated discussion about the situation. Kanan informs Raq that he’s going to go stay with Famous to get away from her.

While Kanan and Raq’s relationship continues to worsen, the opposite can be said for Juke (Hailey Kilgore) and Marvin. After Kenya (Letoya Luckett) and some of the members of her church expose Juke to conversion therapy, you can tell that their relationship will never be the same. Marvin returns home to see Juke crying and burning the dresses Kenya bought her. Marvin uses the moment to comfort her. The next day, being accompanied by Juke, Marvin approaches Kenya. She tries to explain that everything she did was to make sure that Juke didn’t go to hell. Marvin questions why she believes she can tell anybody about sinning and brings up some unflattering details about her past which causes her to slap him in the face. Juke comes to her father’s defense and lets her mother know that she doesn’t need her. Just as quick as the relationship with her mother began to grow, it seems like it could be over.

As tough as Jukebox’s life is now, it could soon get even worse. After not being able to come to an agreement on who should take the blame for Marco’s death, it was obvious that Sal wasn’t going to go away without making some noise. The episode ends with Marvin surprising Renée (Krystal Joy Brown) after one of her sessions ends. The two are equally excited to see each other. Marvin gives her updates on him and Juke’s progress. Renée tells Marvin that he deserves the good things in life. Before the two can get any further, two of Sal’s henchman shoot Marvin and Renée. We’ll have to wait and see if the two of them survived or not but regardless, things are for sure going to heat up for everybody involved.

Elsewhere on the show, another one of Raq’s past decisions might come back to haunt their family. Scrappy’s mother is very persistent. She is not buying that her son killed himself. She pulled up on Kanan and let him know that if Raq doesn’t do something to find who killed Scrappy, she will. The person who basically got Scrappy killed has a lot going on too. Detective Howard (Omar Epps) tells Captain Baptiste on Burke (Shanley Caswell). The captain specifically tells her to lay off of Howard and that she’s now being watched. She decides to ignore the warning and still approaches Raq at the grocery store although she gets nothing out of her. Although he finally got Lisa’s song on the radio, Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) continues to be haunted by the man he killed. Crown’s body was found and if the cops come snooping around, it could get very ugly.

Is Marvin alive? How will Raq and her family respond to the attack? What are Raq’s plans with Cartier, Traymont and expansion down the East coast? How long will Kanan stay with Famous? Will Famous be able to stay in the apartment much longer with Crown gone? What is Unique plotting on? Will Burke finally learn her lesson and stop harassing Howard? There are two episodes of this season left and if these last few weeks have been any indication, we’re in for one hell of finish. Slide in the comments and let us know how you felt about this week’s episode!

A House Is Not A Home: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Episode 8 Recap was originally published on globalgrind.com