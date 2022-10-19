Legendary rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Missy Elliott has had a lot to celebrate over the course of her illustrious career. That list got a little longer this week. She has been honored with a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. Additionally, the street has been added to Google Maps!

Missy took to her Instagram account to highlight the huge accomplishment. While rocking a gold Verse outfit, she flashed her contagious smile and held up the Missy Elliott BLVD sign.

She expressed her gratitude for the moment with her caption reading, “ATTENTION MISSY ELLIOTT BLVD is on the Google Map #VA baybeeeeee #757 P-TOWN WAIT a WHOLE BLVD! God is good! I am not perfect & I’ve had ups & downs when some doubted me & thought I would give up I PRAYED & got back up everytime Hopefully this will INSPIRE some1 else to KEEP PUSHING! #757 804 ”

Missy’s comment section was filled with love from the likes of DJ D Nice, Guy Torry, June Ambrose and many more. Back in August, the Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to rename the local street after her. The decision pays homage to one of Portsmouth’s finest and looks to liven up the entertainment sector of the city using the rap legend’s namesake.

Not only did she get a street named after her, she was awarded a key to the city during Monday’s (October 17) ceremony and Portsmouth’s Governor Glenn Youngkin even declared October 17 to be Missy Elliott Day in Virginia. Fellow Virginia-bred stars Pusha T, Trey Songz and Timbaland were also in attendance.

“I have always been told to dream big. I couldn’t have dreamed this big. Though I have accomplished many things, I have won many awards, but this trumps all when you get the love from your home.” the Lose Control rapper stated.

Congrats to Missy! We look forward to her continuing to blaze trails and receive her flowers for being an inspiration to people everywhere!

Missy Elliott Celebrates Having A Street Named After Her In Her Hometown was originally published on globalgrind.com