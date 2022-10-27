If there is one thing that we absolutely love when it comes to music…it’s a good rollout. If there’s one person who understands the art of rolling out an album, it’s definitely Smino. The St. Louis, Missouri rapper will release his third studio album Luv 4 Rent on Friday, October 28. The album is highly anticipated due to the fact that it’s his first in four years. If the anticipation wasn’t already through the roof, Smino has surely put it there with the unique ways he has introduced his latest work to fans.

The NØIR artist hosted an open house listening event where he treated fans to free food and drinks and an early listen to the album. According to the supporters who were in attendance, the vibes were immaculate and the album sounded amazing.

The album sounding great doesn’t come as a surprise. The singles we’ve gotten so far for the album include ’90 Proof’ featuring J. Cole and ‘Matinee,’ which was produced by Kal Banx. The feedback for both have been very promising and have left fans waiting on the edge of their seats to hear the rest of the new project.

On top of fans praising Smino for the way the music sounds, his attention to detail has also been applauded. The evolution of Smino’s hair on his album covers was something that a lot of fans pointed out and appreciated.

Lastly, fans ate up the way Smino revealed the features on his album. He posted a tweet captioned “Luv Letters” where he is seen dressed as a mailman who is looking through letters. Each letter has the name of an artist on it and where they are from. The list of collaborators includes J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Doechii, Lucky Daye, Fatman Scoop and more.

If the rollout of the album has been any indication of what we should expect from the album, we’re in for a really great one. Hop in the comments and let us know how you think Smino’s album will sound and what you think about the impeccable rollout.

Fans Are Loving Smino’s Rollout For His New Album ‘Luv 4 Rent’ was originally published on globalgrind.com