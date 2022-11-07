Listen Live: Great Grocery Giveaway!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

1-800-TruckWreck and Station welcome the 2nd annual Great Grocery Giveaway

That’s Right were giving away 107 Wayfield Foods gift cards valued at $107 to the first 107 people show up to the designated Wayfield Foods on Wednesday, November 16th! We know the holidays are right around the corner and you can use a little help!!!

Listen to HOT 107.9 on Tuesday, November 15th at 3pm with J Nicks to find out the location of the store!!!

It’s all presented by Amy Witherite of 1-800-TruckWreck and Atlanta’s Number One Hip Hop Station and Home of the Morning Hustle…. HOT 107 9!

