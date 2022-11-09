When you think about celebrities who are universally loved, one of the first people that surely comes to mind has to be Long Beach, California native Snoop Dogg. For over 30 years, he has entertained fans around the world. Whether it’s him making music, appearing in films and TV shows, founding a youth football league or releasing his own cookbook and wine, Snoop has always found a way to make his mark and stay relevant. Now, he’s taking on yet another venture.

The 51 year-old has started an animated YouTube channel specifically dedicated to children’s learning and empowerment. The YouTube channel ‘Doggyland’ was recently discovered by Twitter users and they are absolutely loving it. In the videos, Snoop delivers songs that are meant to be educational and uplifting to children. In fact, most of the videos are affirmations for them that can help with their self-esteem.

When discussing ‘Doggyland,’ Snoop stated that “You can just be you and be accepted in ‘Doggyland,’ and what’s what these characters represent — diversity, so kids can learn to love each other from the beginning, because hate is what’s taught,” he said. “Love is what’s in their heart.”

Although the content is geared towards children, adults have found it also and are questioning if they’re too old to take some of the affirmations and apply them to their own lives.

In the series, Snoop voices the character Bow Wizzle. It can be viewed on YouTube or on YouTube Kids where songs including “Wheels on the Bus,” “Head, Shoulders, Knees & Toes,” “Everyone Is Different” and “Sharing Is Caring” can all be found. If you’re a fan of the soundtrack, you can listen to the 16 song album Kids Hits, Vol. 1, on Spotify, as well as Amazon and Apple Music.

Big ups to Snoop on his new endeavor! We can’t wait to see what he has in store next!

Welcome To Doggyland: Snoop Dogg Creates YouTube Channel Aiming To Uplift & Educate Children was originally published on globalgrind.com