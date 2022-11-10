Lionsgate has released the long awaited trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4. The fourth installment of the action series is set to hit theaters March 23, 2023.

In the Chad Stahelski directed film, Keanu Reeves returns as the title character John Wick, who uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

You can check out the action-packed trailer below.

Along with Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane return to reprise their roles from the previous films. Bill Skarsgard joins the cast as the main villain in the film, Marquis de Gramont. Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Scott Adkins, and Rina Sawayama also star in the film.

The Thunder Road Films / 87eleven production looks to continue the box office dominance that it seen with the first three films. The first film grossed $88.7 million worldwide. That number went up to $171.5 million for the sequel and $181 million for the most recent entry, John Wick 3: Parabellum.

Shay Hatten and Michael Finch co-wrote the screenplay, which is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski. On top of starring in the film, Reeves also served as an executive producer alongside Louise Rosner, David Leitch and Michael Paseorn.

Although we’re not sure how John Wick’s fate will turn out, we know this won’t be the last film in the John Wick universe. A spin off titled Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas is in production. Also, be looking out for a television series called The Continental.

Slide in the comments and share your thoughts on the new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, which is set to hit theaters March 23, 2023.

Keanu Reeves Is Still Kicking’ A** In The Action Packed Trailer For John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally published on globalgrind.com