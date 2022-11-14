Last week (November 11), multimedia mogul Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey and his wife and business partner Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey announced that they will become franchisees of Krystal restaurants. They are slated to open six locations in the greater Charleston area beginning in early 2023. The first location has been identified as Moncks Corner, SC, the hometown of Charlamagne and Jessica. Each location will be co-branded by Krystal and Charlamagne Tha God, making it a unique dining experience.

“The Krystal restaurant brand is known for bringing quality ingredients and creativity to customers and we are proud to be franchise owners and even prouder to be providing jobs for our folks by investing in our home state,” said Charlamagne Tha God and Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey.

“Authenticity and sense of community are important characteristics that we look for in our partnerships. Both Charlamagne and Jessica embody these qualities & we’re ecstatic to bring Krystal to the greater Charleston area and expand our footprint nationally. We want the Krystal brand to continue to be part of the culture and fabric of the communities we serve and we look forward to doing so in our own unique Southern style with a little bit of swag. ” saidJonathan Childs, Managing Partner, Krystal Restaurants.

In addition to great food, Krystal is also an experience. Charlamagne and Jessica will work with a team to design the restaurants. The iconic QSR (quick service restaurant) has a 90 year history and has grown to 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants. Charlamagne and Jessica join former NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz and rapper 2 Chainz as Krystal franchise owners.

Huge shoutout to the McKelvey family!

Everybody Eats: Charlamagne Tha God & His Wife Become Krystal Franchisees! was originally published on globalgrind.com