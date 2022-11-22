HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Fans are speculating that singer August Alsina may have came out as bisexual or gay after after revealing a special love during an episode of The Surreal Life last night. This come just two years after the singer/songwriter’s infamous entanglement with Jada Pinkett-Smith. During the end of the episode before the credits began to roll, Alsina began proclaiming his love for a man he later introduced as ZaZa who he says is responsible for his ability to have true love.

“Love showed up but in a new way… I want to share that and really honor the person I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing.”

Although Alsina never clarified or declared his sexuality fans rushed to social media with their own opinions. Listen to the full LO DOWN with lore’l and let us know what you think.

The Internet Thinks August Alsina Has Found A New Love! was originally published on themorninghustle.com