Radio One Atlanta with The Help Of Amerigroup Community Care Are In Full Swing For This Year Christmas Angels Campaign… And We Want You To Join Us As We Make Christmas Bright For Someone This Holidays Season.

Keep Listening For The Christmas Angel Letter Of The Hour. When You Hear A Letter That Touches Your Heart, Call In And Become A Sponsor.

Christmas Angels Is Being Brought To You By Amerigroup Community Care, and Radio One Atlanta.

Become An Angel! Christmas Angels 2022 was originally published on majicatl.com