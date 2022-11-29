Gabrielle Union Sizzles In Fendi Couture At The Gotham Awards

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union’s new alias should be “The Red Carpet Slayer.” The actress never misses an opportunity to serve top-tier, high-fashion looks, no matter where she’s headed. This time around, the You Got Anything Stronger author attended the 2022 Gotham Awards clad in an SS22 Fendi Couture gown.

The black, floor-length, sleeveless gown featured a mock neck and an ancient European figure on the front. She styled her hair in a natural textured top-knot wrapped with gold wire at the base. The entire look was flawless from head to toe.

The fashion slayage extends far beyond Union. Style pumps through the family’s blood. In a recent Instagram post, the actress hit the red carpet with her family in tow, which was picture-perfect.

The family shut the Strange World red carpet down in Valentino ensembles. Union wore Valentino Couture, while her husband Dwyane Wade and daughter Kaavia wore black with hot pink accessories. This family gets it and we love to see it.

Although there are plenty of family red carpet appearances on the horizon for the Union-Wade clan, Gabrielle slays just as well on her own. What do you think? Did you love her most recent red carpet look?

