Radio One Atlanta welcomes Urban One Honors 2022

Celebrating Icons of the Culture LL Cool J, Pharrell, Bobby Brown, Maxine Waters, and Tamela & David Mann hosted by Tank.

The Eastern located at 777 Memorial Dr SE Building C

Atlanta, GA

6:00 PM Friday, December 2, 2022

RED CARPET 4-6pm

Black Tie Event

The 5th Annual Urban One Honors will air on TV One on MLK Day – January 16, 2023.

Register to Win: Urban One Honors 2022 Featuring LL Cool J, Pharrell & More was originally published on majicatl.com