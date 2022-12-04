HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Dream Doll is the latest celeb to try the big chop with her hair and she recently took to Instagram to show off her new short locs, and of course, she’s stunning!

The starlet recently had her hairstylist, Tae, chop off a few inches of her usually long hair, jet black hair to give her hair a refresh and per usual, she looks absolutely stunning! The beauty took to Instagram to share a video of her stylist preparing to chop off some of her locs and showed how her stylist cut off her long locs. After the style was complete, she showed an after video of the finished product as she served face with no makeup on and gave us hair envy with her new, short ‘do.

Check out the quick but stunning video below.

We’re just loving this new short, curly ‘do on the rapper and love that she’s ending the year with a brand new style! What about you? What do you think about Dream Doll’s latest hair cut?

Dream Doll Shows Off Her New Hair After Her Big Chop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com