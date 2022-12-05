This week (December 5), Netflix released the official teaser trailer for You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris, who is the creator of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ and Netflix’s ‘Entergalatic.’ You can check it out below.

In this upcoming comedy, a new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.

Kenya Barris wrote and produced the film with Jonah Hill, who is slated to star in the film alongside an all-star cast. The cast includes Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy.

Kevin Mishner, who is known for producing 2013’s “Carrie” and the 2019 biopic “Richard Jewell,” also served as a producer on the film. David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman and Charisse Hewitt-Webster all served as executive producers.

Although we’ve seen Kenya Barris grace the director’s chair for his show ‘Black-ish’ and select episodes of ‘#BlackAF,’ you can see his feature directorial debut when it hits Netflix on January 27. Here’s the official teaser trailer:

Judging from that little clip, it seems that we’re in for a hilarious ride. Let us know what you think about the teaser trailer in the comments and look out for the official trailer when it releases. Until then, enjoy some first look images of the film!

Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’ was originally published on globalgrind.com