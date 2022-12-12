Wiz Khalifa‘s music label/management company is stepping into another space!

According to On3, Taylor Gang Entertainment recently signed 25 athletes to endorsement deals. The move marks one of the first times a music label has gotten involved in the name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities being offered to student athletes.

Under the deals, the athletes were to promote Wiz Khalifa’s song “45 Minute Breakdown” on their Instagram accounts. They received compensation for recording videos of themselves dancing to the song on their Instagram stories. The song was released last month and also features Philadelphia native Lil Uzi Vert.

The Texas-based, NIL-driven A&P Agency arranged all 25 deals. Stefan Aguilera worked with multiple music labels before he co-founded the A&P Agency with Jacob Piasecki. He used his previous connections to set up the partnership with Taylor Gang Entertainment.

“Right now in the music industry, there is no better marketing tool to communicate to the college demographic effectively except for our athletes that have a vast following consisting of students and alumni which we have developed over our course of our relationship with our athletes,” Aguilera told On3 in an interview. “A&P Agency is the optimal choice for the music industry, not just because we represent the best athletes, but because nobody understands the college market better than us speaking in terms of creative marketing.”

Recently, the A&P Agency helped USC wide receiver Brenden Rice to secure a deal with Centurion Lifestyle, a company that provides luxury car rental services. Young sports professionals have also been tapped by brands like Bojangles, Chipotle and more to help promote their businesses.

Huge shoutout to Wiz and Taylor Gang Entertainment for helping put money in some kids pockets!

Wiz Khalifa & Taylor Gang Entertainment Sign 25 Athletes To NIL Deals was originally published on globalgrind.com