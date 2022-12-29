Believe The Hype: What’s Next For Tory Lanez after Being Found Guilty?

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Believe The Hype weighs in on the Tory Lanez verdict and what’s next for the Canadian entertainer after sentencing.

The case that has haunted headlines for months, especially Megan Thee Stallion is finally over!

Tory Lanez was found guilty of all charges of all charges and it is a true miscarriage of justice! Petitioner Yasin Toure wrote, “The state did not prove that Lanez undoubtedly committed any crime. Our legal analyst Legally Hype weighs on the verdict with her thoughts and whats next for the Canadian singer.

