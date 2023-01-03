Master P & Romeo Miller End Their Feud

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Romeo Miller and his father, Percy “Master P” Miller engaged in an unfortunate back and forth on social media that shocked fans of the pair, especially those who thought their bond was inseparable. After some time and plenty of fence-mending, Master P and Romeo are back on speaking terms as a father and son should be.

The feud between Romeo Miller, 33, and Master P, 52, began with Miller accusing his father of prioritizing the mental health struggles of others over his late sister, Tytyana Miller, in the wake of the passing of Steven “tWitch” Boss. The online spat involved the elder Miller posting a video about his son, while the younger Miller accused his father of being addicted to social media.

Over the weekend, the Millers patched it up with Romeo sharing a photo alongside his father with a moving caption that he dedicated to his late sister.

I’m willing to fall on my sword for mines! It was never about parent vs child, or this false narrative or that, it was about doing whatever had to be done for the growth of my family. Today, December 31st, me and my father @masterp had very hard conversations; ironically outside in the rain, but in order for any generation to grow, that communication has to be had and reciprocated on both sides. The good, the bad, and the ugly. No matter the journey ahead, our family can truly begin to heal and I believe many others will use our story as an example to learn from.

Master P also posted the same photo to his page writing, “As a parent, I’m growing, taking self-accountability and educating my family and the next generation. Love takes growth and forgiveness.”

Salute to Romeo Miller and Percy “Master P” Miller.

