HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The third and final season of Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” premieres next month. The first look images showcase some of the cast as they filmed what will be the end to an exciting series about the group’s rise to fame. Check out the first look images inside.

Off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame, the series finale season will follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome many challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi and Damani Sease return to star in the highly-anticipated season. Executive producers Alex Tse, The RZA, Method Man and Brian Grazer worked to bring back the long-awaited next season.

The show portrays a fictionalized account of the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan. In January 2020, the series was renewed for its second season which premiered on September 8, 2021. In November 2021, the series was renewed for a third and final season.

Fans prepare for a fun and emotional ride as “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” comes to a close. The third and final season debuts on Hulu February 15, 2023.

Check out the first look images below:

First-Look Photos: Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Returns Next Month was originally published on globalgrind.com