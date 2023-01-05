Quavo Releases Tribute Song “Without You” In Honor Of Takeoff

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a lil over two month since the hip-hop community lost another great rapper. Takeoff was killed by a stray bullet on November 1, 2022

Quavo has released a new song dedicated to his late nephew and Migos groupmate TakeOff following his tragic murder in November. In the new song is titled “Without You” Quavo sings heartfelt lyrics.

“Tears rolling down my eyes / Can’t tell you how many times I cried / Days ain’t the same without you / I don’t know if I’m the same without you.”

