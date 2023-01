New Year New Cash: Register to Win $1,000 New Years Cash!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

IT’S THE NEW YEAR AND HOT 107 9 HAS PARTNERED WITH AMY WITHERITW & 1-800-TRUCKWRECK TO HELP YOU CELEBRATE ALL MONTH LONG WITH OUR NEW YEAR NEW CASH GIVEAWAY! WE’RE GIVING 10 WINNERS ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS CASH FOR A TOTAL OF $10,000 TO KICK OFF THE NEW YEAR.

TELL US HOW YOU COULD USE ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS IN 2023. STARTING MONDAY, JANUARY 23RD LOOK OUR FOR A CALL FROM INCOGNITO AND AMY WITHERTIE OF 1-800-TRUCK WRECK TO LET YOU KNOW THAT YOU ARE A WINNER!

IT’S THE NEW YEAR NEW CASH GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY 1-800-TRUCKWRECK AND ATLANTA’S NUMBER ONE HIP HOP STATION……. HO 107 9

CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Atlanta, GA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older and current high school staff or faculty members. The New Year New Cash Sweepstakes ends on January 20, 2023. Subject to Official Rules