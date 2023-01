Re-up Your School Supplies for 2023!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

THE SECOND HALF OF THE SCHOOL YER HAS STARTED AND WE KNOW SCHOOL SUPPLIES ARE RUNNING LOW! JOIN RADIO ONE ATLANTA & AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE FOR THE 2023 REPACK THE BACKPACK SUNDAY, JANUARY 22ND FROM 12PM TO 2PM AT EXCHANGE PARK LOCATED AT 2771 COLUMBIA DRIVE IN DECATUR.

RECEIVE FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES, RESOURCES AND MORE. THIS IS A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE EVENT AND PARENTS MUST BE IN ATTENDACE WITH THEIR CHILD TO RECEIVE SUPPLIES.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT STATION WEBSITE.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE & RADIO ONE ATLANTA

