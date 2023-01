HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

RADIO ONE ATLANTA IS REMEMBERING AND HONORING THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR!!

JOIN US LIVE FROM THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR CIVIL AND HUMAN RIGHTS MONDAY, JANUARY 16TH FROM 10AM TO 3PM LOCATED AT 100 IVAN ALLEN JR BLVD NW.

THE CENTER WILL FEATURE A HOST OF ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY INCLUDING A DANCE PERFORMANCE, STORY TIME, GAMES AND GIVEAWAYS PLUS EXPERIENCE NOW IS THE TIME EXHIBIT: REMEMBERING THE LEGACY OF THE MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE CENTER FOR CIVIL AND HUMAN RIGHTS AND OUR MLK BROADCAST CLICK HERE

https://www.civilandhumanrights.org/mlk-day-2023/

MLK JR. BROADCAST AT THE CENTER FOR CIVIL AND HUMAN RIGHTS was originally published on majicatl.com