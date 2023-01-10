Cree Summer Remembers Her Iconic Role As Susie, The First Black Character On ‘Rugrats’

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Let’s celebrate a cultural icon in animation. Beloved actress Cree Summer reminisces on the anniversary of Susie Carmichael’s first appearance on the popular Nick Animation “Rugrats.” Check out Summer’s throwback post inside.

On this day in 1993, Susie became the first African American recurring character on “Rugrats.”

Susie’s first appearance is actually in the Rugrats 3-D board game called “Rugrats Turn The House Upside Down.” It was released in 1992, and the Rugrats episode “Meet the Carmichaels” first aired on January 10, 1993.

Susanna Yvonne “Susie” Carmichael is a recurring character from the Nickelodeon TV series, and she was voiced by Summer. Susie eventually went on to become a main character in the spin-off series “All Grown Up!.” Susie was brought in as a “foil” to Angelica, as she is Angelica’s biggest rival and helps the babies to stand up to Angelica, acting like a deuteragonist to them.

Summer reflects on her time as the iconic character. She shared a post on her personal Instagram account today, which reads:

On this day in 1993, one of the first Black characters in Nick Animation, Susie, made her debut on Rugrats. “Susie came at a time when I don’t think we were seeing a lot of little Black girls in animation or a lot of little Black girls on TV period…” – Cree Summer (her voice)

Her caption echoes the post, saying, “On this day in 1993 Miss Susie and her Family The Carmichaels made their television debut .”

Cree has been involved in many legendary TV series like “Rugrats.” She was a notable cast member on “A Different World,” portraying a free-spirited Freddie. Most recently, Summer appeared on the final season of FX’s “Atlanta.”

Check out the post celebrating her character Susie Carmichael below:

