That’s My Beat: Snoop Dogg Shares Insight On 2Pac’s Classic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Album

When it comes to beloved and revered rappers, Snoop Dogg is close to the top of the list. Officially stepping into the game in 1992 with his feature on Dr. Dre's 'Deep Cover,' The Doggfather has seen it all. In a clip that has recently resurfaced, The Doggfather shares a fact that many of his fans or fans of the late 2Pac might not have known.

Yesterday (January 25), the legendary DJ Pooh tweeted a clip from when Snoop Dogg visited the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo. When asked how long it took for the All Eyez On Me album (rap’s first double album) to get done, Snoop shares that it only took Pac and Daz like two weeks to complete half of the album. He went on to add that when 2Pac was released from prison, Daz was working on Snoop’s second album The Doggfather. Snoop selflessly told Daz to give Pac everything. Once he did, Pac went straight to work.

Snoop recalls hearing Pac rapping on one of the DJ Pooh beats that was once in his possession. Understandably, the Long Beach, California native’s first thoughts were “Damn, that’s my beat.” After Snoop heard Pac and the Outlawz on the track, he gave them their props and conceded that giving them the beat was the right idea. The song that Snoop is referencing is titled ‘When We Ride.’ You can check it out here!

All Eyez On Me was 2Pac’s fourth studio album and the last to be released during his lifetime. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and spawned certified classics including ‘California Love,’ ‘2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted,’ ‘How Do U Want It,’ and ‘I Ain’t Mad at Cha.’ All Eyez On Me is considered one of the greatest albums of all time. In 2014, it was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), having sold over 5 million copies. We all should wish for friends like Snoop. He is the epitome of teamwork making the dreamwork!

